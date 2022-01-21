Needham & Company LLC Cuts Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $15.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after buying an additional 594,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 584,250 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after buying an additional 214,729 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% during the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

