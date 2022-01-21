Needham & Company LLC Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $50.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTON. Argus lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.68.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.84.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.