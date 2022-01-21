Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.34. Nerdwallet has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.