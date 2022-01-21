Netcall (LON:NET) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

NET opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £104.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.38. Netcall has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 89 ($1.21).

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

