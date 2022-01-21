NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482,205 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 68.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 274,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $35,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTES. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.