NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTES. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $103.36 on Thursday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,161,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,652,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

