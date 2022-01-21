Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $425.00 Price Target at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) received a $425.00 price target from Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $508.25 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $605.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $225.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.