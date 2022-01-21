NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTST opened at $22.61 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $895.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

