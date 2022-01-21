Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NBW opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,940 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

