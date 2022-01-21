Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,543 shares of company stock worth $2,748,688 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

