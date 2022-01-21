NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) & SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Financial Comparison

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and SeaSpine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 179.76%. SeaSpine has a consensus price target of $37.80, indicating a potential upside of 216.58%. Given SeaSpine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A SeaSpine -25.18% -20.88% -16.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and SeaSpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 188.86 -$9.95 million N/A N/A SeaSpine $154.35 million 2.82 -$43.18 million ($1.47) -8.12

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

