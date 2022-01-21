New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of TimkenSteel worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of TMST opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.99. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

