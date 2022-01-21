New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $417,000 Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Tidewater worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tidewater by 101,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Tidewater by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

TDW opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,682 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $66,820.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 50,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 77,682 shares of company stock valued at $850,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.