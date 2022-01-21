New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Ambac Financial Group worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.93 million, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.44. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

