New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68,143 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair acquired 8,800 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 5,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

