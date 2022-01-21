Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 566,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,893,685 shares.The stock last traded at $63.73 and had previously closed at $61.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Newmont by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Newmont by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 174,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Newmont by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

