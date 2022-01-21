NEXT.coin (NEXT) One Day Volume Reaches $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,860.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.11 or 0.00880341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00268803 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002589 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024691 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004154 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

