NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) is Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,456 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,158 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners makes up 5.4% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.01.

NEP opened at $73.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

