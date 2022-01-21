NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Price Target Cut to $2.00

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 194.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextPlay Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NXTP stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextPlay Technologies has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.99.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 566.50%. Equities analysts expect that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

