NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NODK opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. NI has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.36.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $84.61 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NI during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NI by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NI by 72.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of NI by 17.3% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 110,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NI by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

