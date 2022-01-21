NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ NODK opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. NI has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.36.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $84.61 million for the quarter.
NI Company Profile
NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.
