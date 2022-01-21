Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in December

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NICFF opened at $26.00 on Friday. Nichias has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

Get Nichias alerts:

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.