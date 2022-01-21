Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 6,832 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,118 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 957 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.