Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $115.66.

