Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

