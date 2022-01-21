Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.16 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

DELL opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.16. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.