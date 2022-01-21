Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 686.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

