Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 2,792 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Catalent by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Catalent by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,212,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.86 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,007,540 shares of company stock worth $388,833,744. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.