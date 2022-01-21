Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.68.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

