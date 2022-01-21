Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Niu Technologies stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.37. 10,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,023. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after buying an additional 1,258,528 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after buying an additional 1,039,166 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,657,000 after buying an additional 1,030,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after buying an additional 371,341 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 357,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 260,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIU. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

