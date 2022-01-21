NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Short Interest Up 21.4% in December

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 404,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,293. The stock has a market cap of $173.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. NN has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NN will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $196,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 29,740 shares of company stock valued at $135,875. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NN by 79.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

