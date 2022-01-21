NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 1,805 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in WestRock by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WestRock by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after acquiring an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.