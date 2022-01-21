NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $34,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 95.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 54.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.88 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.93. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

