Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Up 21.9% in December

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NRAC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

