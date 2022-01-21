Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Trading Down 0.1%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) shares dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 495 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition by 56.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition by 58.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition by 58.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

