Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 360,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

