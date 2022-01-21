NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

Shares of PEP opened at $174.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $176.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.