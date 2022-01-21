NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,399.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 73,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after buying an additional 68,624 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 87,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.87 and a 200-day moving average of $160.64. The firm has a market cap of $432.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

