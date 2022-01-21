NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 19,891 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.31 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.