NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,948 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NorthWestern worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 11.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,707 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

