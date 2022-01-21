NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.12. 54,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,044,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.18 and a beta of 0.67.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 33,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $275,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 430,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,722. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,858,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165,752 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,770,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,749,000 after buying an additional 421,414 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 421,717 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 453,031 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 650,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.