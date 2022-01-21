Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novartis in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2023 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

NVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Novartis by 3,631.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

