Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVAX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.83.

Shares of NVAX opened at $90.36 on Friday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $89.12 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post -11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $815,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,725 shares of company stock valued at $15,780,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

