NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of NOW worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in NOW by 36.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in NOW by 16.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NOW by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the second quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $8.96 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $990.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.93.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

