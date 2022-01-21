NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NOW by 36.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,975,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

NYSE DNOW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,956. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. NOW has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $987.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.93.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. NOW’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

