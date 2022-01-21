Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after purchasing an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 214,808 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

