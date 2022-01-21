NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.52. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

