Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,969 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Nutrien worth $20,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

Shares of NTR opened at $71.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

