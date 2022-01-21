Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE NBB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,193. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
