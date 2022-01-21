O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 123 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $1,128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $362,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $172.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $191.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,050 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.