O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter worth $566,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 82,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $356,000. 38.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $118.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.91. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 263.53 and a current ratio of 263.52.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 104.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

ACRES Commercial Realty Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

